VIDEO: SNL Cold Open Spoofs New Hampshire Democratic Debate

Article Pixel Feb. 9, 2020  

During yesterday's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE cold open, the show spoofed the New Hampshire Democratic debate ahead of the upcoming primary.

In the sketch, 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Tom Steyer (Pete Davidson), Amy Klobuchar (Rachel Dratch), Elizabeth Warren (Kate McKinnon), Joe Biden (Jason Sudeikis), Bernie Sanders (Larry David), Pete Buttigieg (Colin Jost) and Andrew Yang (Bowen Yang) face off in a debate.

Watch the full clip below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

VIDEO: SNL Cold Open Spoofs New Hampshire Democratic Debate
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Olivia Rodrigo Performs 'All I Want' From HSMTMTS on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
  • VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Stars as Aretha Franklin in the First GENIUS: ARETHA Trailer
  • VIDEO: Listen to a Song from FLYING OVER SUNSET in New TV Spot
  • VIDEO: Beth Malone and THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN Cast Challenge COMPANY to Zero Plastic Production