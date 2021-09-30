VIDEO: SHOWTIME Releases Trailer for PASSION PLAY Documentary

SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films has released the official trailer and poster art for the upcoming documentary Passion Play: Russell Westbrook, an intensely personal examination of one of the most dynamic and complex figures in professional sports.

The documentary premieres on Friday, October 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME and will be available across the network's on-demand and streaming platforms at premiere.

Executive produced by Westbrook and Donnell Beverly, Passion Play features rare footage and extensive interviews with Westbrook, his family, former teammates Kevin Love and Nick Collison, and more.

The documentary follows Westbrook's journey from honor roll student and secondary high school player to singular force that defies his critics. Passion Play reveals a caring and loyal family man who shares the entirety of his deeply rooted personal life, allowing viewers a chance to redefine who they think he is.

Passion Play: Russell Westbrook, which extends Showtime Networks' successful partnership with Religion of Sports, is co-directed by Religion of Sports' co-founder and Emmy® Award-winning filmmaker Gotham Chopra (Kobe Bryant's Muse, Tom vs. Time, Shut Up and Dribble), and Emmy Award-winner Erik LeDrew, Religion of Sports' Creative Director. Emmy Award-winner Meg Cirillo from RELIGION OF SPORTS served as producer and Religion of Sports' Rob Ford served as co-producer along with Raynard Westbrook. The film is produced by RELIGION OF SPORTS and SHOWTIME Sports®.

Watch the trailer here: