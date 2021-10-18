VIDEO: SHOWTIME Releases First-Look at VICE Season 2

SHOWTIME announced that the Peabody Award-winner and two-time Emmy®-nominated documentary series VICE will return to air the remaining seven episodes of season two starting Sunday, November 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Known for delivering immersive reporting from the frontlines of global conflict, civil uprisings and more from its team of global correspondents, the second half of the season covers a range of topics, from an investigation into the disturbing number of deaths in the Black community living in Louisiana's so called "Cancer Alley," to the new REVOLUTION in Cuba.

Each half-hour episode of VICE relentlessly pursues untold stories of social justice, civil rights and identity, tackling complex geopolitical stories from remote parts of the world and on domestic grounds. The VICE reporting team includes a diverse group of award-winning journalists, including Isobel Yeung, Gianna Toboni, Hind Hassan, Alzo Slade, Seb Walker, Paola Ramos, Ben C. Solomon, David Noriega and Krishna Andavolu. The series was honored with a 2021 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for excellence in journalism.

Produced by VICE News, Beverly Chase is the executive producer and showrunner for VICE. Craig Thomson is co-executive producer, and Subrata De is the senior executive producer for the series and executive vice president of VICE News. Jesse Angelo is president of Global News and Entertainment, VICE Media Group.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers.

Watch the new promo here: