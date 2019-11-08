VIDEO: SESAME STREET Cast Crashes THE LATE LATE SHOW

Big Bird, Elmo, Grover, The Count, Oscar The Grouch, Cookie Monster, Bert and Abby Cadabby sing a special Late Late Show version of Sunny Days (the classic SESAME STREET theme song) while searching for James Corden. But before they can find the late night host, the SESAME STREET characters stop to play a quick game of The Price Is Right and derail a taping of The Bold & The Beautiful with Denise Richards and Jacqueline Wood.

Watch below!

Watch Sesame Street's 50th anniversary special Saturday, 11/9 on HBO and on Sunday, 11/17 on PBS.

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."





Related Articles View More TV Stories