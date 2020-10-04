VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Tributes Ruth Bader Ginsburg With Cameo From Kate McKinnon's Portrayal

McKinnon's portrayal of Ginsburg has been a staple in the Weekend Update section of the show.

Saturday Night Live has officially returned for its new season, the first in front of a live audience since the start of the pandemic.

During last night's episode, the show paid tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a quick cameo from Kate McKinnon, in her full Ginsburg garb.

McKinnon's portrayal of Ginsburg has been a staple in the Weekend Update section of the show.

Following last night's Weekend Update, the camera flashed to a shot of the audience, where McKinnon was sitting in her Ginsburg costume, hand over her heart, and looking up.

Then a card appeared, featuring elements of McKinnon's costume, including her lace collar and glasses, and the words, "Rest in Power."

Check out the video below!

