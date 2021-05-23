VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Cast Members Reflect on This 'Very Crazy Year' During Season 46 Finale Cold Open

Last night was the season finale of the 46th season of Saturday Night Live. During the season's final cold open, the SNL cast reflected on writing and performing season 46's sketches during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong got choked up talking about the year they have had, creating the show during the pandemic.

"This is the year we realized we're more than just a cast, we're a family," McKinnon said.

Watch the full clip below.

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.