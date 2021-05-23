Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Cast Members Reflect on This 'Very Crazy Year' During Season 46 Finale Cold Open

Both Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong got choked up talking about the year they have had, creating the show during the pandemic.

May. 23, 2021  

Last night was the season finale of the 46th season of Saturday Night Live. During the season's final cold open, the SNL cast reflected on writing and performing season 46's sketches during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is the year we realized we're more than just a cast, we're a family," McKinnon said.

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

