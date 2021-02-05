Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Robin Roberts Talks About Shooting GMA from Home on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

She also talks about playing college basketball at Southeastern Louisiana University.

Feb. 5, 2021  

Robin talks about shooting GMA out of the basement of her house during quarantine, her partner Amber lending a helping hand, playing college basketball at Southeastern Louisiana University, punching another player during a game, and honoring her dad's legacy in the new History Channel special "Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage."

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

