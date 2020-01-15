VIDEO: Robert Downey Jr. Talks DOOLITTLE on TODAY SHOW!

Actor Robert Downey Jr. joins TODAY live to talk about playing the DOCTOR WHO could talk to the animals in the new film "Dolittle." "I've played Chaplin, I've played Sherlock, so I wanted to up my game a bit," he jokes. Asked whether he'd be open to playing Iron Man again, he says, "we'll see."

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

