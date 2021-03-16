Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ringo Starr Talks About The Beatles' First Trip to the U.S. on THE LATE SHOW

Check out Ringo's new EP, "Zoom In" and his new book, "Ringo Rocks: 30 Years Of The All Starrs."

Mar. 16, 2021  

Ringo Starr tells Stephen that The Beatles didn't know what to expect from their first visit to the United States, a country where their music hadn't seen much success prior to 1964. Check out Ringo's new EP, "Zoom In" and his new book, "Ringo Rocks: 30 Years Of The All Starrs."

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

VIDEO: Ringo Starr Talks About The Beatles' First Trip to the U.S. on THE LATE SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Jazz Hands T-Shirt
Point Me Toward The Stage Tank Top
5, 6, 7, 8 Tank Top
Related Articles View More TV Stories
COVID19… SINS & VIRTUES ANTHOLOGY Premieres to Benefit The Actors Fund Photo

COVID19… SINS & VIRTUES ANTHOLOGY Premieres to Benefit The Actors Fund

World Of Wonder To Premiere Makeup Competition Series PAINTED WITH RAVEN With RuPaul As EP Photo

World Of Wonder To Premiere Makeup Competition Series PAINTED WITH RAVEN With RuPaul As EP

Henry Darrow, Star of ZORRO and HIGH CHAPARRAL, Passes Away at 87 Photo

Henry Darrow, Star of ZORRO and HIGH CHAPARRAL, Passes Away at 87

VIDEO: Watch a New Sneak Peek at CRUELLA Photo

VIDEO: Watch a New Sneak Peek at CRUELLA


More Hot Stories For You