VIDEO: Regina King Feels Hopeful After Seeing Other Countries Speak Out for Black Lives Matter

Regina King was a guest on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Thursday to talk about the worldwide protests against police brutality.

King discusses the relevancy of her HBO series Watchmen and exposing audiences to historical events like the Tulsa massacre. She also addresses Donald Trump hosting a rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth.

Also, King shares what it was like directing her first film, One Night in Miami!

Watch the interview below!

