VIDEO: Rebel Wilson Stars in Netflix's SENIOR YEAR Film Trailer

The feature is set to be released globally on Netflix May 13.

Apr. 11, 2022  

Netflix has released the trailer for Senior Year, a new film starring Rebel Wilson. The feature is set to be released globally on Netflix May 13.

The film also features Alicia Silverstone, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Justin Hartley, Chris Parnell, Angourie Rice, Michael Cimino, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Brandon Scott Jones, Joshua Colley, Jade Bender and Avantika.

After a cheerleader falls off a pyramid and into a 20 year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.

Watch the trailer for the new film here:

