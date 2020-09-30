VIDEO: Public Enemy Performs 'Grid' on THE LATE SHOW
Hip Hop's original champions of change have returned with a new album
Hip Hop's original champions of change have returned with a new album and a mission to challenge all obstacles to social injustice. Watch as Chuck D and Flavor Flav bring Cypress Hill and George Clinton along for this performance of "Grid" from their brand new album "What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?"
Watch the performance below!
