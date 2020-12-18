VIDEO: President-Elect Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden Talk Empathy on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
Dr. Jill Biden says her husband was elected because of his empathy.
Dr. Jill Biden says her husband was elected because of his empathy, a sentiment the President-elect embodies when he tells Stephen Colbert that Americans must take time to go through the grieving process for those lost during the pandemic.
Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!
