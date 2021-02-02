VIDEO: Post Malone Says He Was Cursed by a Haunted Dybbuk Box on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Post Malone talks about some fun construction projects at his Utah home, reveals why he moved to Utah in the first place and shares how opening a haunted dybbuk box caused him to experience a car accident and a house break-in.

