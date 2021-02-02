VIDEO: Post Malone Says He Was Cursed by a Haunted Dybbuk Box on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
The musician also reveals why he recently moved to Utah.
Post Malone talks about some fun construction projects at his Utah home, reveals why he moved to Utah in the first place and shares how opening a haunted dybbuk box caused him to experience a car accident and a house break-in.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.
Featured This Week on Stage DoorShoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Related Articles View More TV Stories