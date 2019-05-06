VIDEO: Peter Parker is Back in the Trailer for SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios has released the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home! Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series.

Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent.

Watch the trailer below!

The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr with Marisa Tomei and Jake Gyllenhaal.





