TV - PREVIEWS / TRAILERS
Click Here for More Articles on TV - PREVIEWS / TRAILERS

VIDEO: Peter Parker is Back in the Trailer for SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME

May. 6, 2019  

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios has released the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home! Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series.

Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent.

Watch the trailer below!

The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr with Marisa Tomei and Jake Gyllenhaal.

VIDEO: Peter Parker is Back in the Trailer for SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: THE CHER SHOW Cast Performs 'Song for the Lonely' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: Bryan Adams Hits The Stage At PRETTY WOMAN To Celebrate 300 Performances
  • VIDEO: Get A Peek At The Muny's Latest Upgrades!
  • VIDEO: OKLAHOMA!'s Ali Stroker is Her Most Powerful Self on Stage
  • VIDEO: Paul Alexander Nolan and Carmen Cusack Perform 'Whoa Mama' From BRIGHT STAR
  • VIDEO: Watch Lesli Margherita, James Monroe Iglehart, and More in STAR WARS DAS MUSICAL at BroadwayCon 2017

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup