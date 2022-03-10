VIDEO: Peacock Unveils WWE EVIL Trailer & Release Date

Peacock TODAY announced that its first WWE original series, WWE EVIL will begin streaming exclusively on Thursday, March 24.

Created and hosted by John Cena, the 8-part docu-series is the latest expansion of WWE programming on Peacock, and the first-ever original from WWE Studios. Taking an unprecedented look inside the psyche of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE, the series unveils the Superstars' impact on mainstream culture.

"As Peacock continues to expand its WWE programming, we are thrilled to bring the new original series 'WWE Evil' to platform, working with THE ONE and only John Cena," said Benny Reuven, Vice President of Entertainment Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "There is no one better to take viewers into the minds of WWE's fiercest villains than Cena himself. We can't wait for WWE fans to devour this series."

Each one-hour episode of this psychological exposé dives deep into a single infamous heel, unveiling rare behind-the-scenes details from some of the biggest names in the industry. These "evildoers" undeniably shaped pop culture through the decades, making a tremendous nostalgic impact that bled into mainstream culture today.

WWE EVIL exposes new details from the characters who defined a generation of WWE including each villain's history, their key rivalries and career defining moments.

Watch the new trailer here: