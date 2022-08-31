VIDEO: Peacock Shares HELL OF A CRUISE Documentary Trailer

Peacock has shared the new trailer for the HELL OF A CRUISE docuemtnary. The feature is set to begin streaming on September 14.

HELL OF A CRUISE peels back the curtain on the two-week, claustrophobic nightmare when passengers and crew members boarded the luxury Diamond Princess cruise ship in January of 2020, they had no idea that the deadly novel coronavirus boarded the ship with them turning the floating paradise into their worst nightmare.

With access to hours of never-before-seen self-shot footage from passengers, this premium documentary will explore what went wrong and why only one week later were other cruise ships sent out to sea - where the same nightmare occurred again.

Watch the new trailer here: