VIDEO: Peacock Releases New Clips from JOE VS CAROLE

Peacock has released a new look at Tony-winner John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic in Peacock's new series, Joe vs. Carole. Joined by Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin, the series is now streaming on Peacock.

Based on the Wondery podcast "Joe Exotic," hosted and reported by Robert Moor, the limited series will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

"JOE vs CAROLE is a WILD ride. It's a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives. When I took on this project a year and a half ago, I found Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be utterly fascinating, and this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell. I hope that when people watch JOE vs CAROLE just maybe they'll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way," says showrunner and executive producer Etan Frankel.

