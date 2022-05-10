VIDEO: Peacock Debuts SINS OF THE AMISH Docu-Series Trailer

Peacock has debuted the new trailer for the upcoming crime docu-series, Sins of the Amish. The new series is set to begin streaming on Tuesday, May 24.

A documentary in two parts, Sins of the Amish offers first-hand accounts from a group of courageous women seeking justice for the violent crimes experienced while living as members of the Amish and Mennonite communities.

Behind the public guise of an idyllic lifestyle lies a sinister world of abuse and mind control where a woman's life is made to center around the needs of men - at any cost.

Sins of the Amish follows these brave women as they risk their own safety and reputation to speak out against their horrifying upbringings, all while the Amish and Mennonite communities put the full weight of its support behind the defendants, not the victims.

Watch the trailer for the new series here: