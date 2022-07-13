VIDEO: Peacock Debuts LOVE ISLAND USA Teaser Trailer

Peacock has released a new teaser of the first 10 Islanders to enter the villa on this summer's all new season of the streamer's highly anticipated adaptation of the global hit phenomenon, LOVE ISLAND USA. Peacock's new season premieres July 19th with 6 episode drops per week. Actress Sarah Hyland (Modern Family) will serve as the host and UK comedian Iain Stirling as the narrator.

Peacock Original LOVE ISLAND USA, from ITV Entertainment, will be hotter than ever as Islanders couple up in new surroundings where challenges will excite and bombshells will be dropped. Throughout their stay, temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or "recouple" with someone new.

Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed. This new season will push boundaries like never before with unpredictable twists and turns and unexpected surprises, creating the ultimate recipe for Summer fun - only on Peacock.

Filming on the California coast, LOVE ISLAND USA is an unscripted reality romance and competition series where sexy singles go on a search for love while living together in a beautiful villa.

The US version of LOVE ISLAND is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. Andy Cadman, who executive produced five seasons and more than 200 episodes of LOVE ISLAND in the UK, has joined LOVE ISLAND USA as co-showrunner, alongside Ben Thursby-Palmer and Mike Espinosa.

David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Andy Cadman and Mike Espinosa serve as executive producers, alongside Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster. The series is based on a format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, and distributed by ITV Studios.

Watch the new teaser here: