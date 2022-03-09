VIDEO: Peacock Debuts CURIOUS GEORGE Season 15 Trailer

Peacock has debuted the trailer for season 15 of Curious George. All 15 episodes will stream March 17, 2022 only on Peacock

Join everyone's favorite monkey Curious GeorgeÂ®, for more fun and exciting adventures from the EmmyÂ® Award Winning program that will help your child discover math, science and engineering!

The cast includes EmmyÂ® award winner Frank Welker (Scooby Doo and Guess Who?) returning as THE VOICE of Curious GeorgeÂ® and Jeff Bennett (The Loud House) as The Man with the Yellow Hat.

Executive Producers are Ron Howard and Brian Grazer alongside David Kirschner and Jon Shapiro, and Ellen Cockrill and Glenn Ross.

Watch the new trailer here: