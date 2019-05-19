VIDEO: Paul Rudd Toasts to SNL Memories During His Opening Monologue

During last night's SNL monologue, Paul Rudd reflected on his previous three times hosting the iconic late night show.

Last night's appearance marked Rudd's fourth time hosting SNL.

Watch the clip below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You