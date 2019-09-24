VIDEO: Paul McCartney Discusses His Dreams About John Lennon on THE LATE SHOW

Last night, Sir Paul McCartney appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

McCartney touched on the subject of loss, and in particular the way John Lennon's death has influenced his music and even his dreams, many decades later.

"I dream about him," he said. "When you've had a relationship like that for so long, such a deep relationship, I love when people revisit you in your dreams. I often have band dreams. I have a lot of dreams about John."

Watch the full video below!

