VIDEO: Patina Miller Stars in POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN Season Two Trailer

STARZ released the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of its hit crime drama "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," premiering August 14.

It stars MeKai Curtis in the titular role of "Kanan" and Tony® Award winner Patina Miller (Into The Woods, "Madam Secretary") as his mother, Raquel "Raq" Thomas. Averaging nearly 9M viewers across platforms in its debut season, "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" is one of the best performing first seasons in STARZ history.

New episodes will be available weekly on Sundays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across its complete footprint in Europe, Latin America and Japan. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

Set in the early 1990's, the third series in the "Power" Universe tells the origin story of fan favorite character "Kanan Stark" and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family's drug empire.

As we enter season two, Raquel 'Raq' Thomas has gained control over the city's drug trade, but her son is slipping away. Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with THE FAMILY business, and because of Detective Howard's lingering secret, he's even more uncertain of his past. Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory.

Lou-Lou has other plans that revolve around his emerging record label, but Raq isn't about to let his SIDE HUSTLE get in the way of her expansion. Although Marvin remains Raq's loyal soldier, he struggles to earn Jukebox's forgiveness and become the father she deserves. The TIES THAT BIND this family are becoming undone, but Raq will stop at nothing to hold them together.

In addition to Miller and Curtis, the cast also includes Omar Epps ("House," Love and Basketball), London Brown ("Ballers"), Malcolm Mays ("Them," "Snowfall"), Hailey Kilgore ("Amazing Stories"), Joey Bada$$ (Two Distant Strangers), Shanley Caswell (The Conjuring) and Antonio Ortiz ("High Fidelity," "The Sinner").

Patina Miller can currently be seen as the Witch in the new Broadway revival of Into the Woods. Patina Miller appeared as "Leading Player" in the A.R.T.'s 2012 Diane Paulus-directed production of Pippin. She received the 2013 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in the Broadway transfer. She originated the role of Deloris Van Cartier in the 2009 West End and 2011 Broadway productions of Sister Act and appeared in the Diane Paulus-directed production of Hair at The Public Theater.

She appeared in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay films as Commander Paylor and played Daisy Grant on CBS's "Madame Secretary."

Sascha Penn returns as creator and showrunner and will continue executive producing alongside Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp. The "Power" Universe series are executive produced by "Power" creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. End of Episode's Chris Selak, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich also executive produce. Kevin Fox also serves as executive producer. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

Watch the new trailer here: