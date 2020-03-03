VIDEO: Pamela Adlon Revisits Her Bobby Hill Voice on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Pamela Adlon talks about collecting a new passport by becoming a British citizen, explains how she came to voice Bobby Hill from King of the Hill and reveals how being a single mom prepared her to write, direct, produce and star in her FX series, Better Things.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You