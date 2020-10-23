VIDEO: Octavia Spencer Talks About Her Love of Chris Evans on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Octavia talks about her interest in politics.
Octavia talks about her interest in politics, sneaking into Ted Kennedy's office, getting back to work, celebrating her 50th birthday in quarantine, surprises from her celebrity friends, working on her new movie Roald Dahl's The Witches, and loving Chris Evans as Captain America.
Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!
