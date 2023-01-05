Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Octavia Spencer & Gabrielle Union Lead TRUTH BE TOLD Season Three Trailer

The new season is set to make its global debut on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Jan. 05, 2023  

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the third season of its NAACP Image Award-winning anthology "Truth Be Told" starring Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, who also executive produces, and award-winning actress Gabrielle Union, who joins the all-new season which is set to make its global debut on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Hailing from acclaimed writer, showrunner and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman, the 10-episode third season sees Spencer reprise her role as investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster, 'Poppy Scoville,' to take on a new case.

"Truth Be Told" season three will make its global debut with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through March 24, 2023, on Apple TV+.

Based on the novel "While You Were Sleeping" by Kathleen Barber, "Truth Be Told" offers a unique glimpse into America's obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

In season three, Poppy (Spencer), frustrated by the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls, teams with an unorthodox principal (Union) to keep the victims' names in the public eye, while chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have ensnared them.

In addition to Union, season three stars returning cast members Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee and Tami Roman.

"Truth Be Told" is created and executive produced by Nichelle Tramble Spellman. Maisha Closson serves as showrunner for season three. Executive producers include Closson, Spencer, Mikkel Nørgaard, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Brian Clisham for Orit Entertainment. "Truth Be Told" is produced for Apple by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, Orit Entertainment and Fifth Season.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 300 wins and 1,305 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Watch the new trailer here:






