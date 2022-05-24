VIDEO: OWN Shares ALL RISE Season Three Trailer

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Warner Bros. Television released the official trailer for season 3 of the courtroom drama, "All Rise."

The series returns on Tuesday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on its new home of OWN. The new season picks up six months after the events of the sophomore finale on election night as Judge Carmichael awaits the results of her campaign.

"All Rise" is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and police to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system. Among them is 'Judge Lola Carmichael' (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive former deputy district attorney who has shown she doesn't intend to sit back on the bench, but instead leans in, pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

The "All Rise" season three all-star cast includes Missick as 'Judge Lola Carmichael,' Wilson Bethel as Judge Carmichael's best friend, Deputy District Attorney 'Mark Callan,' Jessica Camacho as public defender 'Emily Lopez,' J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-public defender 'Luke Watkins,' Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola's J.A. 'Sherri Kansky,' Lindsay Mendez as court reporter 'Sara Castillo,' Lindsey Gort as defense attorney 'Amy Quinn' and Marg Helgenberger as 'Judge Lisa Benner.' Recurring cast also includes Samantha Marie Ware as law clerk Vanessa "Ness" Johnson, Emmy® winner Paul McCrane as Judge Jonas Laski, and Suzanne Cryer as Deputy District Attorney Maggie Palmer.

Peabody award-winner Dee Harris-Lawrence, Missick, Emmy® winner Michael M. Robin and Len Goldstein are executive producers of "All Rise," which is produced by Warner Bros. Television. The series was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at both the 2021 NAACP IMAGE AWARDS and the Black Reel Awards for Television in 2020. Missick was also nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series at the NAACP IMAGE AWARDS and the Black Reel Awards for Television in both 2020 and 2021.

The first two seasons of "All Rise" are available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu.

Watch the new trailer here: