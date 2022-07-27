Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: OWN Network Shares READY TO LOVE Season Six Trailer

The new season of “Ready to Love” will premiere on Friday, July 29 at 8 PM EST | 7 PM CST.

Jul. 27, 2022  

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network returns for a hot new Season 6 of its hit dating series "Ready to Love" Friday, July 29 at 8 PM EST | 7 PM CST. This season shows a wide range of hopeful singles from every walk of the Black diaspora.

In 2021 and 2022, READY TO LOVE was Friday night's #1 original cable series among African-American women (18+). The show is executive produced by Will Packer, Kelly Smith of Will Packer Media, and Jeff Spangler and Rob LaPlante of Lighthearted Entertainment.

Host Tommy Miles heads to Miami, "The Magic City," with 20 sexy singles to kick off the season with a pool mixer, where the veteran host advises the newcomers to seek "love over lust." But it wouldn't be READY TO LOVE without curveballs, drama, and love triangles. In the end, only the strongest couples will remain to decide whether they are genuinely Ready to Love.

Record-breaking Hollywood producer Will Packer's popular dating series hosted by Thomas "Nephew Tommy" Miles explores the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful, and grown Black men and Black women in their 30s and 40s who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship. Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment produce the series.

Watch the new trailer here:

