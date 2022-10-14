VIDEO: Nick and Vanessa Lachey Stop By THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Fan favorite couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey make an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Friday, October 14.

The "Love is Blind" hosts tell Jennifer about the time Nick got down on one knee to ask for Vanessa's hand in marriage when a group of drunk German tourists interrupted him mid-proposal, ruining their special moment. Nick then shares how he appreciates sharing his chapter of being part of 98 Degrees with their children and how all of their kids have an ear for music.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey on Their Proposal Interruption and Having Kids with an 'Ear for Music':

