VIDEO: New THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT Trailer Released

Nicolas Cage stars as... Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The film will be released in theaters everywhere on April 22.

Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage.

The film also stars Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Watch the new trailer here: