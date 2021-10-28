Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: New Full-Length HOUSE OF GUCCI Trailer & Character Posters

The film hits theaters this Thanksgiving.

Oct. 28, 2021  

Warner Brothers has released a new full-length trailer for House of Gucci! The film will be released in theaters on November 24.

Watch the new trailer below! Plus, check out new character posters of Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, and Al Pacino.

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of THE FAMILY empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it's worth, and how far a family will go for control.

