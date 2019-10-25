VIDEO: New Episode of THE READ With Special Guest Young M.A.

An all-new episode of "The Read," the podcast turned television show hosted by Kid Fury and Crissle. On this week's episode, Young M.A stops in to talk about hip-hop and selling sex. The episode airs tonight, October 25 at 11pm only on FUSE.

Watch a clip below!

Kid Fury and Crissle West are throwing shade and spilling tea...now on TV. The duo brings their honest brand of cultural commentary, opinions and beloved segments like "Hot Tops" and "The Read" from their podcast, plus special celebrity guests weekly. The Read airs every Friday at 11pm.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You