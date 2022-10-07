VIDEO: Netflix Unveils BLOCKBUSTER Series Trailer

Netflix has shared the trailer for Blockbuster. The new series will premiere on November 3.

Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) is an analog dreamer in a 5G world. He's spent his entire adult life dedicated to his first love, movies - a passion that's kept him at his first and only job, managing his hometown Blockbuster Video.

Then Timmy is alarmed to learn that his store is officially the last Blockbuster in America. He now has no choice but to take action to stay open and keep his friends employed.

Timmy and his staff quickly come to realize that being home to the last Blockbuster might actually be exactly what their community needs to rekindle the human connections they lost to the digital age.

It also unexpectedly reunites him with his long-time crush Eliza (Melissa Fumero), who's recently come back to work for him. Will this battle to preserve the past be the push Timmy needs to step into the present? His employees can only hope so.

The cast also includes Tyler Alvarez (Carlos), Madeleine Arthur (Hannah), Olga Merediz (Connie), JB Smoove (Percy), and Kamaia Fairburn (Kayla)

The series was executive produced by Jackie Clarke, David Caspe and John David & John Fox for Davis Entertainment.

Watch the new trailer here: