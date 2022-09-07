VIDEO: Netflix Shares Trailer For Jo Koy's New Comedy Special

Jo Koy: Live At The Los Angeles Forum will premiere globally on Netflix on September 13, 2022.

Returning to Netflix for his fourth original special, Jo Koy takes the stage at the iconic Los Angeles Forum. True to form, Jo gushes about his relationship with his teenage son along with sharing the struggles of living with sleep apnea and more.

Directed by Shannon Hartman. Executive producers include Jo Koy, Joe Meloche, Michelle Caputo, and Shannon Hartman.

This special marks Koy's fourth special with Netflix. His previous hour-long specials include Comin' In Hot and Live From Seattle, in addition to his variety special In His Elements.

Watch the trailer for the new special here: