VIDEO: Netflix Shares RESUCED BY RUBY Trailer
Netflix has debuted the new trailer for Rescued By Ruby. The new film is set to premiere on March 17.
The film is based on "Ruby: A Dogwink Story" and "Dogwink Ruby" by SQuire Rushnell & Louise DuArt.
State trooper Dan (Grant Gustin) dreams of joining the K-9 Search & Rescue team, but no one will give him the chance. Shelter dog Ruby dreams of having a home, but is running out of hope. When fate brings Dan and Ruby together, it's their unshakable bond that helps them face their toughest challenge yet. Based on a true story.
Watch the new trailer here: