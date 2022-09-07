Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Shares DESIGNING MIAMI Series Trailer

The eight episode debut season of Designing Miami will premiere on September 21.

Sep. 07, 2022  

For Ray and Eilyn Jiminez, marriage and business are a PERFECT MATCH as their respective interior design firms remodel homes for high-end Miami clients.

Miami's two hottest designers aren't just competitors, they're also husband and wife. Eilyn and Ray Jimenez are making South Florida chicer one house at a time - she with a minimalist aesthetic and he with a more maximalist approach.

Juggling the needs of their deep pocketed clients, their staffs of young designers, their close-knit families (some of whom are also contractors) and their relationship with each other isn't easy, but this talented, stylish duo manages to pull it off while always maintaining a healthy sense of humor.

Executive producers on the series include Eric Wattenberg, Will Nothacker, Deanna Markoff, and Luke Neslage.

Watch the new trailer here:

