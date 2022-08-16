VIDEO: Netflix Shares COBRA KAI Season Five Trailer

The battle for the soul of the Valley may be over, but the war is just beginning. Cobra Kai Season 5 premieres globally September 9, only on Netflix. Watch the new trailer below!

Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

The cast includes Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory) and Martin Kove (John Kreese) with DALLAS Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony), Yuji Okumoto (Chozen) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver)

The first four seasons of Sony Pictures Television's Cobra Kai are now streaming with Season 5 premiering on September 9, 2022.

Watch the new trailer here: