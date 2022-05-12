VIDEO: Netflix Share Trailer For FIRST KILL Vampire Drama Film

Netflix has released a first look at First Kill, a new teen vampire drama series. The film will be released on June 10.

When it's time for teenage vampire Juliette to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a NEW GIRL in town named Calliope. But much to Juliette's surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for...

The cast includes Imani Lewis (Cal), Sarah Catherine Hook (Juliette), Elizabeth Mitchell (Margo), Will Swenson (Sebastian), Aubion Wise (Talia), Jason Robert Moore (Jack), Gracie Dzienny (Elinor), Dylan McNamara (Oliver), Dominic Goodman (Apollo), Phillip Mullings Jr (Theo)., MK xyz (Tess), Jonas Dylan Allen (Ben), and Roberto Mendez (Noah).

Watch the trailer for the new film here: