VIDEO: Netflix Releases the Trailer for HANNAH GADSBY: DOUGLAS

Netflix has released the official trailer for Hannah Gadsby: Douglas, which premieres globally on May 26, 2020.

Watch below!

Emmy and Peabody award winning comedian Hannah Gadsby stopped the comedy world in its tracks with her genre bending show, Nanette. Having given herself her very own tough act to follow, Gadsby decided to name her difficult second album after one of her dogs in the hopes he could inspire comedy obedience. Did it work? Fortunately, you can make up your own mind because after taking her metaphorical muse off for a world tour of a walk she filmed the fer in Los Angeles.

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas is a grand tour of guffaw that takes you from the dog park to the High Renaissance and back into an unnamed box. With one of comedy's most sparkling and surprising minds as your guide of honour, you can expect your expectations to be set and then met in the most unexpected ways. Woof.





Related Articles View More TV Stories