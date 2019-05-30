VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE

THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE

returns to the world of Thra with an all new adventure. When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis' power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.

Watch the trailer below!

Based on The Dark Crystal, Jim Henson's groundbreaking 1982 feature film, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance tells a new epic story, set many years before the events of the movie, and realized using classic puppetry with cutting edge visual effects. The world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.

Leading THE VOICE cast are Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel, as Rian, Brea and Deet, three Gelfling heroes.

The Gelfling characters are voiced by: Taron Egerton (Rian), Anya Taylor-Joy (Brea), Nathalie Emmanuel (Deet), Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander

The Skeksis & Mystics are voiced by: Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg

Aughra will be voiced by Donna Kimball. Additional characters will also be voiced by puppeteers from the production, including Alice Dinnean, Louise Gold, Neil Sterenberg and Victor Yerrid as Hup.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance launches on Netflix on Friday, August 30, 2019.





