VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB

Netflix has shared the official trailer for its new series The Baby-Sitters Club, which is based on the best-selling, beloved book series. The series follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Rounding out the cast, Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the selfless single mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of all around good guy Watson Brewer, played by Mark Feuerstein.

Watch the trailer below!

Ann M. Martin, the series author and show producer, conceived the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they created and bonded through the friendships they forged. The adaptation of the contemporary dramedy that continues to champion friendship, female empowerment and entrepreneurship was led by Rachel Shukert (Glow) as showrunner and Lucia Aniello (Broad City) as executive producer and director.

The series stars Sophie Grace (Kristy Thomas), Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier), Momona Tamada (Claudia Kishi), Shay Rudolph (Stacey McGill), Xochitl Gomez (Dawn Schafer), Alicia Silverstone (Elizabeth Thomas- Brewer), Mark Feuerstein (Watson Brewer) and Marc Evan Jackson (Richard Spier).

The Baby-Sitters Club debuts July 3, 2020 on Netflix.

