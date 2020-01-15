VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for NEXT IN FASHION

Next In Fashion is a high-stakes competition series debuting on Netflix on January 29, 2020 featuring some of THE WORLD'S BEST and quietly innovative designers who compete for a chance to become the next big name in fashion. Hosted by fashion designer and TV personality Tan France (Queer Eye) and designer, model and global style icon Alexa Chung, Next in Fashion begins with eighteen designers who face challenges centering on a different trend or design style that has influenced the way the entire world dresses.

Watch the trailer below!

These talented contestants have worked for major brands and dressed A-list celebrities, and will now compete head-to-head to see who has the skill, originality and determination to win the grand prize: $250,000 and an opportunity to debut their collection with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter. THE LINEUP of guest judges includes Eva Chen, Elizabeth Stewart, Monique Lhuillier, Elizabeth von der Goltz, Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim, Jason Bolden, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Adriana Lima, Christopher Kane, Beth Ditto, Josefine Aberg, "Dao"- Yi Chow, Maxwell Osborne, and Tommy Hilfiger.





