VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for Final Season of ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK

Netflix has released the trailer for the seventh and final season of Orange Is The New Black.

Orange Is The New Black ushered in a monumental era of television, and for six unforgettable seasons has fearlessly tackled some of the most difficult, relevant, and human stories of our time. In its final season, the ladies of Litchfield come to terms with the fact that prison has changed them forever. Piper struggles with life on the outside, while life in Max, as corrupt and unjust as ever, goes on without her. Taystee's friendship with Cindy still hangs in the balance as her LIFE SENTENCE looms, Gloria and her kitchen staff are confronted by the harsh realities of Polycon's newest profit stream, while others chase drugs or dreams and grapple with the reality of their place in this world.

Watch the trailer below!

The seventh and final season of ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK premieres on Netflix on July 26 .





