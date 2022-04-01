VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer For New Marilyn Monroe Unheard Tapes Documentary

The brighter the star, the darker the truth. The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes coming to Netflix April 27.

Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe's tragic death spawned conspiracies and rumors for decades, often overshadowing her talent and shrewdness. By piecing together her final weeks, days and hours through previously unheard recordings of those who knew her best, this feature illuminates more of her glamorous, complicated life, and offers a new perspective on that fateful night.

The new documentary was directed by Emma Cooper and was executive produced by Chris Smith.

