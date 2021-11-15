VIDEO: Netflix Releases SCHOOL OF CHOCOLATE Official Trailer

Netflix has released the new trailer for School of Chocolate! The new eight-episode season will premiere on November 26.

World-renowned chocolatier Amaury Guichon mentors eight top talents hoping to take their work to the next level. Only one will win a career-changing opportunity.

The series is produced by Adam Cohen, Cara Tapper, Joanna Vernetti, Jeanne Begley, and Andrea Richter.

Eight top pastry and chocolate professionals are coming to School of Chocolate to take their skills and careers to the next level. Their teacher is world-renowned chocolatier, Amaury Guichon, known globally for creating mind-blowing chocolate showpieces and unbelievable pastries. One lucky student who manages to prove themselves 'Best in Class' after eight episodes will win a prize package that includes a career-changing opportunity.

Watch the new trailer here: