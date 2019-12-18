VIDEO: Netflix Releases Official Trailer for Season 2 of THE DEGENERATES

The Netflix Original stand-up comedy series The Degenerates is back for season 2 with six new wild and unfiltered sets from - Adrienne Iapalucci, Donnell Rawlings, Jim Norton, Nikki Glaser, Ms. Pat, and Robert Kelly.

Watch the trailer below!

Season 2 of The Degenerates premieres New Year's Eve (December 31st).

