VIDEO: Netflix Releases Official Trailer for Season 2 of THE DEGENERATES

The Netflix Original stand-up comedy series The Degenerates is back for season 2 with six new wild and unfiltered sets from - Adrienne Iapalucci, Donnell Rawlings, Jim Norton, Nikki Glaser, Ms. Pat, and Robert Kelly.

Watch the trailer below!

Season 2 of The Degenerates premieres New Year's Eve (December 31st).

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You