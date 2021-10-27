VIDEO: Netflix Releases First Look at TIGER KING 2

Netflix has released the trailer for the highly-anticipated Tiger KING 2.

The colorful saga of America's most notorious big cat owners continues. Sudden fame and unwanted attention from the authorities turns up the heat and unearths some stunning revelations.

The new 5-episode release will premiere on November 17.

With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger KING 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and SECRETS OF America's most notorious big cat owners. Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.

Watch the new trailer here: