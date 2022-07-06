Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts WEDDING SEASON Film Trailer

The new film is set to begin streaming on August 4.

Jul. 6, 2022 Â 

Netflix has shared the trailer for Wedding Season. The new film is set to begin streaming on August 4.

Pressured by their parents to find spouses, Asha (Pallavi Sharda) and Ravi (Suraj Sharma) pretend to date in order to survive a summer of weddings- but find themselves falling for each other as they struggle to balance who they are with who their parents want them to be.

The cast also features Arianna Afsar, Sean Kleier, Veena Sood, Manoj Sood, Sonia Dhillon Tully, Damian Thompson, Ruth Goodwin, Ronica Sajnani, Julius Cho and Rizwan Manji.

After breaking off her engagement, leaving a successful banking career behind in the city, and moving to New Jersey for a fresh start, Asha (Pallavi Sharda) couldn't feel more alive. Her mother, on the other hand, thinks that her oldest daughter is about to miss a lifetime of happiness if she doesn't take her focus away from her new startup job and place it on finding a husband instead.

Taking matters into her own hands, Asha's mother creates an online dating profile in order to set Asha up with a "perfect" match. Enter Ravi (Suraj Sharma) - or rather Ravi's parents - who have the exact same idea for their son.

Asha and Ravi's reluctant first date is a bust, and they quickly discover that each is in a seemingly different place in their life right now. After realizing her mother is relentless and will not give up, Asha proposes a plan to Ravi that would be a win-win for both: a pretend relationship to be each other's date to get through the upcoming wedding season.

Through countless invitations, dances and dresses in the next three months, Asha and Ravi slowly come to find that they might have more in common than they think. Maybe their parents were onto something after all.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts WEDDING SEASON Film Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!



