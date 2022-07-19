VIDEO: Netflix Debuts UNTOLD VOL 2 Trailer

Trailer Debut for the first featured story, UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist, which reveals THE STORY BEHIND football star Manti Te'o's online connection. Episodes of the series will premiere weekly beginning August 16, 2022.

The critically-acclaimed series returns with UNTOLD Volume 2, a four-week docu-series event that once again brings fresh eyes to epic tales from the wide world of sports. From football to basketball and streetball to sailing, these stories aren't the ones you've heard before, even if you think you have.

Premiering weekly, each film kicks off at a pivotal moment and then delves deep into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it, to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, violence, comedy and pathos beneath the sweat.

Statement From Chapman Way and Maclain Way, Directors and Executive Producers:

"Our goal with UNTOLD has always been to take these moments in sports history - whether infamous, like the Tim Donaghy betting scandal, or lesser-known, like the history of AND1 - and give viewers an unfiltered, inside-access look at what really happened, told by the people who lived it. With each story we're continually surprised by our subjects - at how vulnerable they are willing to be, but also how relatable their experiences and journeys are on a deep, human level.

Our Volume 2 premiere is The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist, which explores THE STORY BEHIND COLLEGE FOOTBALL star Manti Te'o's headline-grabbing online relationship. It was impossible to miss this story when it first broke in 2012, but as viewers will see in the documentary, what really transpired is so much more complex and nuanced than we understood at the time. We're incredibly grateful to both Manti Te'o and Ronaiah 'Naya' Tuiasosopo for sharing their truths with us."

Watch the new trailer here: