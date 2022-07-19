Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts UNTOLD VOL 2 Trailer

Episodes of the series will premiere weekly beginning August 16, 2022.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 19, 2022  

Trailer Debut for the first featured story, UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist, which reveals THE STORY BEHIND football star Manti Te'o's online connection. Episodes of the series will premiere weekly beginning August 16, 2022.

The critically-acclaimed series returns with UNTOLD Volume 2, a four-week docu-series event that once again brings fresh eyes to epic tales from the wide world of sports. From football to basketball and streetball to sailing, these stories aren't the ones you've heard before, even if you think you have.

Premiering weekly, each film kicks off at a pivotal moment and then delves deep into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it, to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, violence, comedy and pathos beneath the sweat.

Statement From Chapman Way and Maclain Way, Directors and Executive Producers:
"Our goal with UNTOLD has always been to take these moments in sports history - whether infamous, like the Tim Donaghy betting scandal, or lesser-known, like the history of AND1 - and give viewers an unfiltered, inside-access look at what really happened, told by the people who lived it. With each story we're continually surprised by our subjects - at how vulnerable they are willing to be, but also how relatable their experiences and journeys are on a deep, human level.

Our Volume 2 premiere is The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist, which explores THE STORY BEHIND COLLEGE FOOTBALL star Manti Te'o's headline-grabbing online relationship. It was impossible to miss this story when it first broke in 2012, but as viewers will see in the documentary, what really transpired is so much more complex and nuanced than we understood at the time. We're incredibly grateful to both Manti Te'o and Ronaiah 'Naya' Tuiasosopo for sharing their truths with us."

Watch the new trailer here:



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


The Interrupters Release 'As We Live' Featuring Tim Armstrong and Rhoda Dakar
July 19, 2022

Los Angeles band, The Interrupters, have released their bouncy new song “As We Live” featuring legendary artists Tim Armstrong of Rancid/Operation Ivy and Rhoda Dakar of The Bodysnatchers. “As We Live” marks the group’s fourth single pulled from their eagerly-awaited full-length In The Wild. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
THE WOMAN KING With Viola Davis to Premiere at Toronto Film Festival
July 19, 2022

Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for. The film also features Adrienne Warren and Lashana Lynch.
Cypress Hill Announce Return of Their Annual Haunted Hill Shows
July 19, 2022

The group will be joined by a lineup of openers including Sick of it All and ILL Bill for the first two dates. They then make their way to Los Angeles, closing with a homecoming show at the Palladium on October 29 with opening performances from Everlast, Fishbone, and N8NOFACE. Check out the complete list of show dates now!
Rose City Band Announces U.S. East Coast/Midwest Tour
July 19, 2022

The band draws on guitarist Ripley Johnson's (Wooden Shjips/Moon Duo) deep links into the Portland underground music scene, featuring Thrill Jockey labelmate Dewey Mahood (Plankton Wat) on bass and Mahood's collaborator Dustin Dybvig on drums, alongside Barry Walker on pedal steel, Paul Hasenberg on keyboards and Zach Birdwell on acoustic guitar.
Justine Blazer Debuts New Blues Single 'Bad Love'
July 19, 2022

Multi-genre singer/songwriter, producer, recording artist and proud member of the Recording Academy (and a Grammy Voter since 2020), Justine Blazer, recently released her debut contemporary blues single 'Bad Love.' She was a Grammy contender in 2021 for seven categories. Listen to the new single now!